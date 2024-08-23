Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Subject placed in custody after target attack and fatal shooting inside Gold’s Gym in Reston

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A man, now identified as Steve Taehee Ha, 43, of Chantilly, fatally shot a man working out at a Gold’s Gym in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Sunrise Valley Drive, leading to an extensive police search that included a helicopter and K-9 units. The suspect, described as a heavyset man in his late 20s, was apprehended shortly after the shooting.

Fairfax County Police confirmed that both the victim, identified by police as Hyung Joon Choi, 31, of Reston and suspect were inside the gym when the suspect approached and shot the victim in what police described as a targeted attack. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the relationship between the two individuals and the motive behind the shooting, which they have characterized as an isolated incident.

