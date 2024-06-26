VIRGINIA NEWS – Northern Virginia issues drought warning during heat wave

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

Northern Virginia has been issued a drought warning due to prolonged hot and rainless conditions, marking a significant environmental concern for the region. This warning suggests that a drought is imminent, necessitating immediate attention and action from residents and authorities. Despite recent rains bringing some relief, groundwater levels remain critically low, particularly in the Northern Virginia, Shenandoah, and Roanoke regions, which are currently below the 5th percentile.

The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, responsible for evaluating hydrologic and water supply conditions, has highlighted minimal improvements in water indicators over the past few weeks. This has prompted the extension of drought watch advisories to additional counties, reflecting the persistent nature of the drought. The Task Force continues to monitor the situation closely and urges all residents to conserve water and repair leaks to mitigate the effects of the drought.