VIRGINIA NEWS – Naresh Bhatt charged with wife’s murder with her body still missing

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, of Manassas, Virginia, has been missing since late July, and investigators believe she likely died in her home during a violent struggle. By July 30th, authorities suspected foul play, and in August, her husband, Naresh Bhatt, was arrested despite no evidence of her body has been found. Naresh faces six felony charges related to her disappearance.

In late August, Naresh was denied bond and waived his rights to both a grand trial and preliminary hearing, signaling his intent to expedite the legal process. Court documents revealed bloodstains in the bedrooms and bathroom of the couple’s Manassas Park home. Although police have not provided further updates, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo stated, “I just know that whatever happened in that house, it was murder.”