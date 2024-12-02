VIRGINIA NEWS – Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears the likely Republican nominee for governor

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears has officially entered the race to be the Republican nominee for Virginia’s gubernatorial election. There had been speculation that Attorney General Jason Miyares might seek the nomination, but after announcing his re-election bid, those rumors were dispelled.

Coupled with Governer Glenn Youngkin’s endorsement of Sears, many believe she has the Republican nomination locked up. If elected, Sears would become the first woman governor of Virginia and the first Black woman governor of any state in U.S. history.

However, despite strong support within her party, Sears faces a challenging race. Her likely Democratic opponent, Representative Abigail Spanberger, holds opposing views on key issues such as the economy and abortion. Sears is campaigning on a platform of “common-sense politics and policy,” while Spanberger is focusing on future-oriented legislation and youth advocacy.