VIRGINIA NEWS – Four hospitalized after tractor-trailer crashes into condos in Woodbridge

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

Early Monday morning, a tractor-trailer crashed into a section of condominiums in Woodbridge, Virginia, shocking residents. One resident, Madison Parker, described the event: “All of a sudden, I hear a really loud crash—like multiple crashes.” Parker lives near the impacted area.

The tractor-trailer plowed into the building, smashing several cars and pinning them against the structure. Helicopter footage revealed overturned trucks, heavily damaged vehicles, and crushed trees. The local fire department evaluated five individuals for major injuries, with four transported to the hospital for further treatment.