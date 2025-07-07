VIRGINIA NEWS – Fairfax Co. schools offer free virtual mental health consults over summer break

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Fairfax County Public Schools is providing free 45-minute virtual mental health consultations for parents and middle/high school students through August 1. The summer program, which has been running for nearly two decades, connects families with school social workers and psychologists to address issues like family conflict, peer interactions, and attention difficulties.

Sessions are now available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and about 80% of current participants are parents. Officials say the initiative helps reduce isolation and ensures access to support even when schools are not in session.