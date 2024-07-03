VIRGINIA NEWS – 3rd body found in Lake Anna in wake of Maya Olivia Smith disappearance

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

In a tragic turn of events, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced that another body has been recovered from Lake Anna, bringing the total to three in less than two months. The body, found in the waters of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, is currently with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and cause of death. Authorities are investigating whether it might be connected to the disappearance of Maya Olivia Smith, who went missing after renting a boat from a Lake Anna business on May 11. Her abandoned boat was found the following day with personal belongings on board, but no signs of foul play. Previous underwater searches using sonar in the area had yielded no results.

This recent discovery follows a series of unfortunate incidents at Lake Anna. Over Memorial Day weekend, a father and son drowned near Carrs Bridge Road. Additionally, five children were hospitalized, and 14 others diagnosed with E. coli after swimming in the lake, leading to an advisory for a portion of the lake due to unsafe toxin levels. The string of tragedies has left the community on edge as investigations continue, and safety measures are scrutinized to prevent further incidents.