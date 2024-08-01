VIRGINIA NEWS – 26 people sent to the hospital after ammonia leak in northern Virginia

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

On Wednesday night, a chemical leak of ammonia at a food processing plant in Sterling, Virginia, led to at least 26 people being hospitalized. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sous Vide Lane, and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart confirmed the reports of the gas leak.

Among those exposed, at least four are experiencing significant symptoms, according to a post by the rescue agency. Authorities are still assessing the total number of affected individuals while Reston Hospital remains prepared to receive up to 100 patients. The leak has been contained, and there is no current threat to the surrounding community.