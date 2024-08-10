VIRGINA NEWS – Resident dead due to Boar’s Head deli meat Listeria outbreak

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A Virginia resident has become the third person in the U.S. to die from a Listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meats, according to the CDC. The outbreak has also resulted in nine hospitalizations across multiple states since July 31. The source of the contamination, L. monocytogenes, was first detected in a sample of liverwurst by a Maryland lab, prompting a public health alert from the USDA.

The contaminated meats, processed at a Boar’s Head facility in Jarrett, Virginia, have led to a recall of 71 products, including liverwurst, ham, bacon, and bologna, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brands. The recall affects approximately 7 million pounds of products with sell-by dates ranging from July 29 to October 17. So far, 43 people in 13 states have been infected, and more cases are expected as the CDC continues its investigation.