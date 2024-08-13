SPORTS NEWS – U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze metal

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to lose the bronze medal she won during the floor all-around competition at the Paris Olympics after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The decision stems from an inquiry by her coach that was filed four seconds late, leading to an adjusted score. Chiles’ sister, Jazmin, condemned the ruling and the judges’ initial scoring, calling out racism she believes is behind the decision. Jazmin pointed out that no athlete in Olympic history has been stripped of a medal under these circumstances, and the situation has sparked a wave of racially charged attacks on social media.

Chiles, who has faced ongoing harassment, announced she is stepping away from social media for her mental health. USA Gymnastics expressed devastation over the ruling and criticized the social media attacks against Chiles, standing by her integrity and sportsmanship. Despite the uproar, the Court of Arbitration for Sport advised that Romania’s Ana Barbosu be awarded third place, leaving the final decision up to the International Gymnastics Federation.