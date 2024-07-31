SPORTS NEWS – Simone Biles and the USA gymnastics team secure gold at the summer Olympics in Paris

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s artistic gymnastics team triumphed in the team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing their first gold medal of the games. This victory marks a significant comeback for Biles, who had to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics due to mental health issues. The U.S. team, featuring Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Sunisa Lee, outperformed Italy and Brazil, who won silver and bronze respectively. This win also highlights the historic achievements for Italy, who claimed their first Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics in nearly a century, and Brazil, who won their first-ever medal in the event.

The team finals saw stellar performances from all members, with Biles leading the way. Despite an earlier calf injury, Biles delivered exceptional routines on the vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, ending with a spectacular floor routine that earned a standing ovation. Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles also showcased strong performances, contributing significantly to the team’s victory. This gold medal adds to Biles’ legacy, making her the most decorated American Olympic gymnast with eight medals, tying her with male gymnast Anton Heida for the most golds by an American gymnast.