SPORTS NEWS – Jason Wright, first Black NFL team president, resigns from the Washington Commanders

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Jason Wright, who became the first Black president of an NFL team in 2020, will leave the Washington Commanders after this season. A spokesperson confirmed his departure, noting Wright will continue in a senior advisory role as the search for his successor begins. Wright expressed it was the right time to pursue new leadership opportunities, emphasizing the franchise’s significant transformation and bright future under current owner Josh Harris.

Wright will maintain responsibilities related to the team’s naming rights deal and new stadium site developments, with their current lease expiring in 2027. Initially hired by former owner Dan Snyder, Wright played a pivotal role in rebranding the team to the Commanders. Under Harris’s ownership, Wright continued to impact the organization, reshaping its culture and reconnecting with fans and the community. Harris praised Wright’s leadership and invaluable guidance during his tenure.