SPORTS NEWS – Coco Gauff eliminated from Olympics after controversial argument with umpire

Team USA flag-bearer Coco Gauff was eliminated from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after a tough match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic. Despite taking an early lead, Gauff lost the first set in a tiebreaker. The second set saw a contentious exchange, particularly after a controversial out call. The chair umpire’s decision to award Vekic the point after Gauff hit a shot into the net sparked a prolonged argument, with Gauff expressing frustration over what she felt were repeated unfair calls this year.

The dispute, which lasted nearly five minutes, left Gauff in tears. Despite briefly rallying in the next game, she ultimately couldn’t overcome Vekic’s momentum. Vekic’s victory advances her to the quarterfinals, where she’ll face either Maria Sakkari of Greece or Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. With Gauff’s exit, two Americans, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro, remain in the tournament, while Jessica Pegula was eliminated in the second round.