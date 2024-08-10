SPORT NEWS – Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles might loose bronze medal after appeal

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Jordan Chiles, a U.S. gymnast, may lose her bronze medal from the floor exercise final after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of an appeal by the Romanian team. Chiles’ score was initially increased after her coach’s successful inquiry, which moved her from fifth to third place, displacing Romanian gymnasts Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and Ana Bărbosu. However, the Romanians contested that the appeal was filed four seconds too late, leading CAS to agree with them and remove the extra 0.1 points from Chiles’ score. The final decision on the medal rankings will now be made by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The situation has caused significant controversy, with Romanian officials, including their prime minister, expressing outrage and planning to boycott the Olympic closing ceremony in protest. Chiles has faced considerable backlash on social media, prompting her to take a break for her mental health. Despite the ruling, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee stand by Chiles, condemning the attacks against her and praising her conduct throughout the ordeal. The Romanian appeal also included other claims, but CAS dismissed them.