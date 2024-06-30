SPORTS NEWS – Sha’Carri Richardson deemed 2nd fastest woman in the world during Olympic trials

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

Sha’Carri Richardson solidified her position as one of the top sprinters in the world by winning her 200-meter heat at the US Olympic Trials with a time of 21.99 seconds. This performance makes her the second-fastest woman in the world for the 200-meter event this year, trailing only Mckenzie Long. Richardson, already set to compete in the Paris Olympics after her victory in the 100 meters, continues to demonstrate her prowess and potential for earning medals at the Games. Her recent achievement is particularly significant given her previous setback, where she was banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC.

Other notable performances at the trials include Noah Lyles, who recorded the fastest 200m heat time of 20.10 seconds, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who dominated her 400m hurdles heat with a time of 53.07 seconds. Both athletes are also strong contenders for the US team in Paris. Lyles remains unbeaten in the 200m since his bronze at Tokyo, while McLaughlin-Levrone’s performance underscores her world-record-holding capabilities. Additionally, Rai Benjamin and Caleb Dean showcased their strengths in the men’s 400m hurdles, with Dean setting the fastest time of the day at 49.45 seconds.