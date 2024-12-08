SPORTS NEWS – Alex Ovechkin’s injury update and speedy recovery

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In late November, the Washington Capitals suffered a major loss when Alex Ovechkin fractured his left tibia. Initially, he was expected to miss four to six weeks. The injury was a significant setback for the Capitals, as Ovechkin led the league with 15 goals before his absence.

Despite the injury, Ovechkin has already resumed light skating and practice sessions. Known for his resilience, the Russian skater has impressed officials and teammates with his dedication to recovery. While there is no official date for his return, his progress is an encouraging sign for Capitals fans.