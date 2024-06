Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has adopted the slogan “Make Europe Great Again,” echoing

former U.S. President Donald Trump’s famous campaign phrase.

Orbán’s declaration reflects his vision for a new European right-wing movement, which he believes Hungary will lead. He is critical of the current European Union leadership, accusing them of ineffective crisis management and arguing that real change can only come from a new right-wing coalition in Europe.