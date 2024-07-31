POLITICS NEWS – “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom raises $4 million for Kamala Harris’s campaign

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Hollywood stars like Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Mark Hamill joined a Zoom call to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, titled “White Dudes for Harris.” The event, which also featured politicians like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, aimed to rally support and raise funds, accumulating over $4 million. Bridges and other celebrities stressed the importance of active political engagement, especially from white men, to counteract historical tendencies of complacency.

The call included personal reflections and endorsements, with figures like Josh Groban and Sean Astin highlighting their motivations for supporting Harris. Organizers acknowledged the discomfort some felt about the event’s theme but emphasized the need to reclaim the white male demographic from right-wing influence. Overall, the call was a significant show of support for Harris, following President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the race, with prominent figures like George Clooney lauding Biden’s leadership and backing Harris’ historic campaign.