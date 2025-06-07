POLITICS NEWS – Weak GDP report and market crash tied to Trump’s tariffs, as he blames Biden 7 months later

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump received worrisome news on Wednesday about the state of the U.S. economy after the fallout from his harsh tariff policy. Trump was quick to place the blame for these economic shortcomings on his predecessor, Joe Biden. The government reported that the U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 0,3% during the first three months of the year. Behind the decline was a surge in imports as many companies tried to front-run the sweeping tariffs on goods like cars, steel, aluminium, from all countries.

Trump pointed his finger at Biden and his prior administration after the fall of the stock market on Wednesday morning in response to the gross domestic product report. Trump posted, “ This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.” He went on to say, “Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang’. This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS.”