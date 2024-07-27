POLITICS NEWS – Vice President Kamala Harris condemns Netanyahu protesters in the District who burned U.S. flag

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned recent protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C., labeling them as acts of dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric. She criticized the association of protesters with Hamas, a terrorist organization, and denounced the burning of the American flag. Harris emphasized the importance of peaceful protest while stating that antisemitism and violence have no place in the nation. Netanyahu’s visit to Washington to address Congress about the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza sparked these demonstrations, including acts of vandalism and burning an effigy.

In response to the conflict, some Democrats have shown support for Palestinians, with notable figures expressing strong opposition to Netanyahu’s actions. Maurice Moe Mitchell, the national director of the Working Families Party, criticized Netanyahu’s address to Congress, calling for an immediate end to the violence. Representative Cori Bush also condemned the celebration of Netanyahu in Congress, highlighting the high number of Palestinian casualties. These responses underscore the deep divisions and intense emotions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the U.S. political landscape.