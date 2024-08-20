POLITICS NEWS – U.S. intelligence identifies Iran for hacks targeting the Trump campaign

U.S. intelligence officials have attributed a hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to Iran, marking the first official acknowledgment of foreign interference in the 2024 election. This cyber intrusion is part of a broader Iranian effort to influence American politics, similar to previous activities by Russia and China. Besides targeting Trump’s campaign, Iran also attempted to breach Kamala Harris’s campaign. These actions aim to exploit divisions within the U.S. and potentially impact the election’s outcome, which Iran sees as significant to its national security.

The FBI and other federal agencies emphasized the increasing aggressiveness of Iranian cyber operations and influence efforts during this election cycle. Despite Iran’s denial of these allegations, U.S. authorities maintain confidence in their findings, noting that Iran, alongside other adversaries, has a history of such interference. The recent breach, disclosed by Trump’s campaign, resulted in the leak of sensitive internal documents to media outlets, further highlighting the ongoing threat of foreign influence in U.S. elections.