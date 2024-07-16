POLITICS NEWS – Trump’s classified documents case dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A federal judge, Aileen Cannon, has dismissed Donald Trump’s classified documents case, surprising many who had considered it one of the strongest criminal cases against the former president. Cannon ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional under the Appropriations Clause, which dictates federal funding. She also found that the manner in which Smith was funded lacked statutory authorization. This ruling leaned heavily on a concurring opinion by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who had supported the controversial theory that special counsels might be unconstitutional.

Cannon’s decision diverges significantly from other judicial rulings, as many judges have previously rejected the argument that special counsels are unconstitutional. She noted that Smith’s team had admitted to some degree of oversight by the Department of Justice (DOJ) leadership, despite her claim that Smith operated with minimal oversight. However, Cannon did not address crucial legal questions about whether Smith possessed significant power without Congressional oversight. This ruling leaves many aspects of the case unresolved, casting uncertainty over the broader implications for the use of special counsels in the federal justice system.