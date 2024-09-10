POLITICS NEWS – Trump speaks out against Florida’s abortion rights measure

Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after he criticized Florida’s six-week abortion ban, calling it “too short,” and suggested that women need more time to decide. While Trump indicated he would not support a state ballot measure that would expand abortion access, he was vague about his stance, causing concern among anti-abortion advocates. These comments, combined with his proposal for government-funded IVF treatments, sparked criticism from key conservative figures, who fear his shifting position could alienate pro-life voters.

The controversy highlights the challenges Trump and the Republican Party face in navigating abortion policy after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. With a significant portion of Americans supporting legal abortion, some Republicans worry about a voter backlash. Trump, who once rallied anti-abortion voters by appointing conservative Supreme Court justices, now finds himself in a difficult position as he attempts to balance the expectations of his pro-life base with broader public opinion.