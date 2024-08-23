POLITICS NEWS – Trump says he may consider appointing RFK Jr. to a role within his administration

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Donald Trump expressed openness to the idea of including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration if Kennedy, who is running as an independent candidate, decides to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse Trump. Trump praised Kennedy as a “brilliant” and “smart” individual and mentioned that he would “probably” consider appointing him to a role if the endorsement happened. Trump’s comments followed statements by Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who suggested that their campaign is considering endorsing Trump to reduce the chances of Kamala Harris defeating him.

In the interview, Trump downplayed potential backlash from Republicans about appointing Kennedy, noting that he values smart people and that Republicans support him. He also addressed the shifting dynamics of the 2024 race since Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, but insisted that his strategy remains unchanged. Trump also responded to criticism from former Chief of Staff John Kelly regarding remarks Trump made comparing the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Medal of Honor, dismissing Kelly’s comments as coming from someone with “an ax to grind.”