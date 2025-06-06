POLITICS NEWS – Trump ousts Michael Waltz as national security advisor, moves him to ambassador position

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Donald Trump has officially removed Michael Waltz from his position as national security advisor. He is now going to nominate him as the U.S. ambassador to the UN. In a post to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump thanked Waltz for his work in his previous position, and said that he would be temporarily replaced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will continue as America’s top diplomat.

Waltz faced criticism for mistakenly adding a journalist to a group chat on Signal, where sensitive military plans were discussed. The political embarrassment is likely to featured during confirmation hearings for UN post.

The former Florida congressman is the first senior member of the administration to leave the White House during Trump’s second term. Waltz posted a short statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) and a screenshot of the announcement by the president saying, “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.” According to the BBC and CBS News, Trump nominated Waltz as UN ambassador just hours before the announcement went LIVE on Thursday.