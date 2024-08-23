POLITICS NEWS – Trial date set for the man accused assassination attempt against Court Justice Kavanaugh

Nicholas John Roske, a California man, is set to stand trial in June 2025 for allegedly attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske was arrested in June 2022 near Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland, armed with a gun, knife, and zip ties. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a potential life sentence. Roske reportedly told authorities he was motivated by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as concerns over gun control following the Uvalde school shooting.

During a recent court hearing, it was revealed that jury selection for Roske’s trial will begin in June 2025, with the trial expected to last about a week. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were unable to reach a plea agreement, and despite earlier concerns, the defense is not requesting a mental evaluation for Roske. The case, which has drawn significant attention due to the nature of the charges, marks a rare and serious threat against a sitting Supreme Court justice.