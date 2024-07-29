POLITICS NEWS – The wife of late Secretary of State Colin Powell, Alma Powell, dies at 86

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Alma Johnson Powell, the wife of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell, has passed away at the age of 86. Her death was confirmed by family spokesperson Peggy Cifrino. The Powell children expressed their profound sense of loss and pride in their mother’s life, highlighting her role as an exemplary figure who supported their father with intelligence and grace throughout his storied career.

Married for nearly 60 years, Alma Powell was a significant presence beside her husband through his historic military and political achievements. Alma Powell’s influence extended beyond her family, with her involvement in numerous organizations, including America’s Promise Alliance and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She is survived by her three children, a niece, two nephews, and many extended family members and friends.