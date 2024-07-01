POLITICS NEWS – Supreme Court ruling grants former President Trump partial immunity

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court has ruled that while former President Donald Trump does have some immunity for official acts performed while in office, this immunity is not absolute and does not cover actions that are criminal in nature. This decision stems from Trump’s efforts to seek broad immunity from prosecution related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The court’s ruling means that Trump can still face prosecution for actions that go beyond his official duties and enter the realm of criminal conduct.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, argued that presidential immunity does not extend to criminal acts, especially once a president leaves office. Smith highlighted that the Constitution allows for criminal prosecution after impeachment and removal from office, a stance supported by historical precedents, including President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon. The Supreme Court’s decision to keep the case alive while limiting Trump’s claim to immunity underscores the principle that no one, including a former president, is above the law​.