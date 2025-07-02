a
a
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeDAILY NEWSPOLITICS NEWS – Senate narrowly passes Trump’s Domestic Policy Bill with VP Vance breaking tie

POLITICS NEWS – Senate narrowly passes Trump’s Domestic Policy Bill with VP Vance breaking tie

DAILY NEWS / Politics News
250 Views
by:

POLITICS NEWS – Senate narrowly passes Trump’s Domestic Policy Bill with VP Vance breaking tie

Ananya Roy, News Writer

In a dramatic 51-50 vote, the Republican-led Senate passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy package early Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming law. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote after three GOP senators joined all Democrats in opposition. The legislation advanced after a 24-hour marathon session, running overnight, and a last-minute catch-all amendment secured support from key holdouts, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the bill is expected to increase the national debt by $3.3 trillion over the next decade, reduce revenues by $4.5 trillion, and cut spending by $1.2 trillion. Data shows it could also leave 11.8 million Americans without health insurance by 2034.

Share With:
Rate This Article
Tags
Author

contact@dcspotlight.com

Related Articles

a

The DC Spotlight Newspaper is the pulse of the city. We are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s source for local, national and world news, politics, sports, entertainment, books, concerts, restaurants, events, and social news issues. The DC Spotlight entertains, informs, enlightens and inspires metro readers to not only be great, but also create great things in our communities.

Recent Posts
Address

The DC Spotlight Newspaper
P. O. Box 10394
Rockville, MD 20849

EMAIL: Contact@dcspotlight.com
PHONE: 240-810-7216

Advertise

Advertise@dcspotlight.com
240-810-7216

©2025 The DC Spotlight Newspaper.