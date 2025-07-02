POLITICS NEWS – Senate narrowly passes Trump’s Domestic Policy Bill with VP Vance breaking tie

Ananya Roy, News Writer

In a dramatic 51-50 vote, the Republican-led Senate passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy package early Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming law. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote after three GOP senators joined all Democrats in opposition. The legislation advanced after a 24-hour marathon session, running overnight, and a last-minute catch-all amendment secured support from key holdouts, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the bill is expected to increase the national debt by $3.3 trillion over the next decade, reduce revenues by $4.5 trillion, and cut spending by $1.2 trillion. Data shows it could also leave 11.8 million Americans without health insurance by 2034.