POLITICS NEWS – Senate debates Trump's major bill as vote is postponed

POLITICS NEWS – Senate debates Trump’s major bill as vote is postponed

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Senate Republicans are advancing a sweeping tax and spending package backed by former President Trump, despite internal party divisions and strong Democratic opposition. A new analysis from a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warns the plan would increase the deficit by $3.3 trillion and leave 11.8 million more Americans uninsured by 2034, adding to mounting tensions. The proposal includes $1.2 trillion in spending cuts and rolls back billions in green energy tax credits, which Democrats argue would devastate wind and solar investments nationwide. 

Overnight debate stretched into the early morning, delaying a final vote until Monday. GOP leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline, with holdout senators receiving personal appeals from Trump and the vice president. This package requires only a simple majority to pass instead of the 60-vote threshold. Given the narrow majority of a 53-47 edge, they can afford 3 dissenters in the Senate.

