POLITICS NEWS – Rudy Giuliani, previous Trump lawyer, disbarred in New York

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Rudy Giuliani’s law license in New York was revoked due to allegations that he aided former President Donald Trump in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The New York appeals court stated that Giuliani made demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public in his capacity as Trump’s lawyer. These false claims included allegations of election fraud in various states and manipulation of voting machines. Giuliani’s license remains under review in Washington, D.C., and his lawyer, Barry Kamins, mentioned that they are considering appealing the decision.

Giuliani, who began practicing law in New York in 1969, has faced numerous legal challenges related to his actions following the 2020 election. In addition to the revocation of his law license, he was indicted in May for charges related to a failed conspiracy to overturn the election in Arizona. In December, he was ordered to pay $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers he had falsely accused of ballot fraud. Following these legal battles, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy protection shortly after the defamation verdict.