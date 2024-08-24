POLITICS NEWS – RFK, Jr. ends his presidential campaign; endorses former President Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump. Facing financial difficulties and low polling numbers, Kennedy decided to withdraw his name from ballots in key battleground states to avoid being a “spoiler.” This move has sparked criticism from his family, who view the endorsement as a betrayal of their values.

Kennedy’s decision follows weeks of speculation and discussions with Trump, possibly in exchange for a role in a future Trump-led Republican administration. Trump, who once criticized Kennedy, now praises him, while the Harris campaign responded by positioning themselves as a unifying alternative for voters dissatisfied with Trump.