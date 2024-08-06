POLITICS NEWS – Republicans are lining up to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

Following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden’s decision to drop out came after internal conflicts within the Democratic Party and a challenging debate against former President Donald Trump. As part of her campaign, Harris launched “Republicans for Harris,” an initiative aimed at appealing to Republican voters who oppose Trump’s divisive politics, and Project 2025, a plan by The Heritage Foundation to overhaul the federal government if Trump wins.

Several prominent Republicans have endorsed Harris, including former Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, Rod Chandler of Washington, Tom Coleman of Missouri, Dave Emery of Maine, Wayne Gilchrest of Maryland, Jim Greenwood of Pennslyvania, John LeBoutillier of New York, Susan Molinari of New York, Jack Quinn of New York, Denver Riggleman of Virginia, Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island, Christopher Shays of Connecticut, Peter Smith of Vermont, Alan Steelman of Texas, David Trott of Michigan, Joe Walsh of Illinois, as well as ex-Trump officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye. These endorsements reflect a significant shift among some Republicans prioritizing democracy and stability over party loyalty. Additionally, former Republican governors and other officials have expressed support for Harris, emphasizing their commitment to defeating Trump and restoring faith in democratic institutions.