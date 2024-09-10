POLITICS NEWS – Republican JD Vance says Kamala Harris “Can go to hell” regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Senator JD Vance of Ohio strongly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris over the Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, particularly in relation to a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members. During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Vance blamed Harris for the lack of accountability and investigations following the incident, calling her “disgraceful” and stating that she could “go to hell” for her alleged inaction.

Vance’s comments were further fueled by a recent incident at Arlington National Cemetery, where a dispute arose between Trump campaign staff and cemetery officials during a visit by former President Donald Trump. Vance, who is running with Trump, justified his harsh remarks, accusing the Harris campaign of politicizing the cemetery visit. Despite the criticisms, Harris defended the administration’s decision to end the war, emphasizing her commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. troops.