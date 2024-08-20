POLITICS NEWS- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris rally in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance since Biden announced he would not seek a second term and Harris was named the Democratic nominee. The event, held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland at Prince George’s Community College, highlighted the Biden administration’s new deal to reduce prescription drug costs and showcased the evolving dynamic between Biden and Harris. Biden praised Harris, calling her an “incredible partner” and expressing confidence in her future presidency. The event drew a large crowd, with many attendees expressing strong support for Harris as the Democratic candidate.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump held a press conference in New Jersey, where he criticized Harris’s record on inflation, crime, and immigration. Trump, who is gearing up for his own campaign, attacked Harris personally, reflecting the escalating tensions in the presidential race. He also commented on rising inflation, though recent data shows it has slowed. The Secret Service has begun using bulletproof glass to protect Trump at outdoor events following a recent assassination attempt.