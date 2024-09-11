POLITICS NEWS – Over 200 former McCain, Romney and Bush staffers endorse Kamala Harris

Over 200 Republicans who previously worked for prominent figures like George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney have publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Their support, expressed in an open letter, follows their previous opposition to Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The group acknowledged their ideological differences with Harris but emphasized that Trump’s policies and proposed plans for a potential second term are unacceptable, as they believe these would harm ordinary citizens and undermine democratic institutions.

In their letter, the Republicans criticized Trump’s foreign policy, which they view as a threat to global democratic movements. They urged moderate Republicans and conservative independents to support leaders who promote unity and consensus, advocating for votes for Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz. The letter has drawn dismissive remarks from Trump’s campaign, which questioned the significance of these endorsements. The group joins other Republicans who have recently pledged their support for Harris, continuing a trend of anti-Trump Republicans backing Democratic candidates, as seen in the 2020 election.