POLITICS NEWS – Kamala Harris receives permission from Beyonce to use song ‘Freedom’ for campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris made a striking entrance at her campaign headquarters to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom,” which received quick approval from the artist’s representatives. Although Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, the permission to use her song suggests her support. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Harris soon after President Biden announced he would not seek a second term, praising Harris’ leadership and energy on Instagram.

Beyoncé has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates, previously supporting Obama, Clinton, and the Biden-Harris ticket. Her song “Freedom,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, became an anthem during demonstrations after George Floyd’s death in 2020. Harris’ campaign launch to the powerful lyrics highlights her determination and connection to the themes of freedom and resilience.