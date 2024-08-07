POLITICS NEWS – Kamala Harris picks Army veteran, former high school coach, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, launched their campaign in Philadelphia on Tuesday, addressing a crowd of over 10,000 at Temple University. Walz shared his background, including his time in the Army National Guard and career as a teacher and coach, highlighting his commitment to the common good. He criticized Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, for their divisive politics and handling of the COVID crisis, while also advocating for women’s reproductive rights. Harris emphasized Walz’s diverse experience and predicted his election as vice president, boosting campaign momentum with a significant fundraising increase.

Trump and Vance quickly labeled Harris and Walz as too radical, with Vance criticizing Walz’s response to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Despite the opposition, Harris’s choice of Walz, who has a progressive agenda and a track record of winning over rural voters, was seen by critics as a good strategic move. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who lost the vice presidential slot to Walz, strongly endorsed the ticket. Following their Philadelphia rally, Harris and Walz plan to tour key swing states, countering Republican campaign efforts.