POLITICS NEWS – Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, addresses infidelity within his first marriage

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, admitted to an affair during his first marriage, which led to its end. This revelation came after a British tabloid reported his past relationship with his then-young daughter’s teacher. Emhoff acknowledged his actions and stated that his family has emerged stronger after working through the difficulties. The affair was known to Joe Biden’s vetting team during Harris’s vice-presidential candidacy, and Emhoff had already informed Harris about it before their marriage.

Kerstin Emhoff, Doug’s first wife, confirmed that their marriage ended for various reasons and praised the supportive blended family they have built with Harris. Despite the affair, the family has maintained a positive relationship, with Kerstin defending Harris as a loving stepmother. Doug Emhoff has since been actively involved in Harris’s political career, campaigning and fundraising, and frequently expressing pride in his wife’s leadership.