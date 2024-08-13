POLITICS NEWS – Biden and Harris set to appear in Prince George’s County in Maryland on Thursday

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Prince George’s County, Maryland, to discuss their efforts to reduce costs for Americans, highlighting the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which empowers Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. This visit marks their first joint appearance since Biden announced he would not seek a second term.

The visit follows a series of recent trips to Maryland by both Biden and Harris. Biden previously visited after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, while Harris endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks in the state’s Washington, D.C., suburbs. Harris has also been campaigning with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will now start appearing solo at campaign events.