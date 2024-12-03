POLITICAL NEWS – Trump’s pick for FBI director planned to shut down FBI headquarter is the Washington, D,C.

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced Kash Patel as his nominee for FBI director. A loyal supporter of Trump, Patel has previously outlined his controversial vision for the FBI. He stated plans to shut down the FBI’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, which has operated for over 50 years. Further, Patel’s plans are to reopen the headquarters as a museum of the “deep state.” Patel intends to disperse the building’s nearly 7,000 employees across the country to focus on criminal investigations.

This proposal is expected to face significant legal challenges. Patel also vowed to pursue individuals he believes are “government conspirators” and accused some media members of lying about American citizens. He has claimed these efforts are necessary to address what he describes as threats to the Trump administration and election integrity.