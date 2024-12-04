POLITICS NEWS – Supreme Court takes the case on gender-affirming care for trans children

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging a Tennessee law that prohibits minors from accessing gender-affirming care. Children negatively affected by the law have expressed feelings of hopelessness due to the restrictions.

Critics oppose the timeline Tennessee lawmakers believe should be followed. Senator Jack Johnson of Tennessee, who initially sponsored the bill, stated on multiple occasions that waiting until a child turns 18 and is legally recognized as an adult is the appropriate procedure. Similar to the process for getting a tattoo, Senator Johnson argues that individuals should wait until adulthood to fully understand the implications of making permanent changes to their bodies.