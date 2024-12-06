POLITICS NEWS – Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy bring DOGE to Capitol Hill

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Billionaires and businessmen Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy met with officials on Capitol Hill Thursday. The two have been instrumental in the creation and operation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the department tasked by former President Donald Trump with implementing the Save America plan.

The Save America plan directs DOGE to fire federal workers, cut government programs, and reduce federal regulations key elements of Trump’s Project 2025 agenda. However, DOGE is neither an official government department nor part of the federal government. This allows Trump and his team to bypass standard procedures for appointing department heads and other officials, a strategy Trump has expressed interest in replicating with other established departments.