BREAKING NEWS: POLITICS NEWS – Trump injured and hospitalized, 1 dead, as shots fired at Pennsylvania rally

On Saturday, Donald Trump appeared to be bleeding from the ear when he was rushed off stage as shots were fired at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. The Secret Service agents swarmed the former president and quickly led him off stage as he raised a fist to the crowd. A spokesperson has reported that Trump is “fine” and the Secret Service says he is being examined at a local hospital.

The district attorney of Butler County reportedly stated that two people were killed during the incident, including the gunman and a member of the audience. One victim is confirmed dead. In a statement release after the shooting, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, “Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.” Trump’s campaign call the shooting a “heinous act.” Donald Trump Jr. updated the former president’s condition stating, “I just got off the phone with my father, and he is doing fine.”

CBS News sources reported that the male gunman was standing on a shed and the weapon used was a rifle. The rifle has been retrieved.

This story is developing.

UPDATE (10:02pm EST):

On Saturday evening, former president Trump was released from the hospital with a minor injury to the care of his family.