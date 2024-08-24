2024 DNC – “Do something”: Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers best speech of the night at the Democratic National Convention

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was a stirring and passionate call to action, resonating deeply with the themes of hope, unity, and the pursuit of a better future. Speaking in her hometown of Chicago, she began by acknowledging a renewed sense of hope spreading across the country, a feeling she described as “wonderfully magical.” She proclaimed that the anticipation of a brighter day is over and “hope is making a comeback” to thundering applause. She invited the audience to take a chance and overcome the forces of fear, division, and hate, and to continue the pursuit of the American dream—a dream for which previous generations have fought, sacrificed, and even died.

Obama also addressed the pain and loss she has felt, particularly in the wake of her mother’s passing. Her reflection on her mother’s life served as a poignant reminder of the importance of the sacrifices made by previous generations to create a better future for their children. She urged the audience not to squander these sacrifices, emphasizing that the values her mother instilled in her—values of community, service, and striving for the greater good—are the same values Kamala Harris has built her life on.

As the speech progressed, Obama shifted her focus to Kamala Harris, lauding her as one of the “most qualified” and dignified individuals ever to seek the office of the

presidency. Drawing parallels between Harris’ upbringing and her own, Obama highlighted the shared values that have guided both women—values taught by their mothers, who believed in justice, the obligation to lift others up, and the responsibility to give more than you take. “My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified—a tribute to her mother, to my mother, and to your mother too.” She praised Harris’ commitment to public service, her work in law enforcement, and her efforts to secure better wages, affordable healthcare, and education for all Americans.

Obama also addressed the challenges that Harris and the campaign would face, acknowledging the uphill battle ahead. However, Obama emphasized that the responsibility to counter these attacks and ensure Harris’ election victory does not rest solely on Harris herself. It is up to every American to take action, to “do something” in the face of these challenges, whether it be registering voters, making sure people have a voting plan, or simply standing up for the values that define the nation.

Throughout her speech, Obama contrasted the positive, inclusive leadership that she and Harris represent with the divisive, fear-driven tactics of the opposition. She criticized the Trump campaign’s focus on cutting healthcare, restricting reproductive rights, and demonizing marginalized groups, arguing that such actions only serve to diminish the nation. “Look, because cutting our healthcare, taking away our freedom to control our bodies, the freedom to become a mother through IVF like I did—those things are not going to improve the health outcomes of our wives, mothers, and daughters.” Instead, she called for a return to decency, humanity, and respect, urging the audience to reject the “backward leadership” that has taken hold and to embrace the hope and potential for a brighter future.

Michelle Obama reinforced the urgency of the moment, reminding the audience that the election is just weeks away and that every vote counts. “We only have two and a half months, y’all, to get this done. Only 11 weeks to make sure every single person we know is registered and has a voting plan.” She urged everyone to work tirelessly to ensure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected, so that the country can move forward, guided by the values of empathy, service, and unity. The speech ended on a hopeful note, with Obama expressing confidence that, together, the nation can overcome its challenges and achieve new heights under the leadership of Harris and Walz.