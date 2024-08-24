2024 DNC – A handful of Republicans come to the aid of Governor Walz’s son Gus after online bullying

Several Republicans have spoken out in defense of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son, Gus, after he was mocked online by MAGA-affiliated accounts. Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety, became emotional during his father’s speech at the Democratic National Convention, prompting some Trump supporters to make derogatory comments on social media. Despite this, many users found the moment heartwarming, as Gus was seen crying and cheering his father on from the crowd.

Prominent conservative figures like Ben Shapiro and Meghan McCain criticized those attacking Gus. Shapiro, a Trump supporter, called Gus’s reaction “really quite nice,” while McCain expressed disbelief that anyone would criticize the Walz family during such an emotional moment. She argued that outward displays of love should be celebrated and condemned those undermining the GOP’s credibility with such attacks.