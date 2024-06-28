NATIONAL NEWS – White House set to pressure social media companies to remove misinformation

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

The Supreme Court recently examined whether government efforts to combat disinformation on social media infringe on free speech rights. The case involves allegations that the Biden administration coerced social media platforms into moderating content, which the plaintiffs argue violated their First Amendment rights. The court is considering whether government communication with social media companies, aimed at addressing harmful or misleading information, constitutes coercion or persuasion.

The case, Murthy v. Missouri, reflects broader concerns about the balance between government intervention and free speech in the digital age. Justices expressed varied opinions on whether blocking government interaction with social media would impede efforts to manage harmful content. A decision is expected by the end of the term, with potential implications for how the government can address online disinformation while respecting constitutional freedoms​.