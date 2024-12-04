NATIONAL NEWS – United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday morning, United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside his hotel in Manhattan, New York. During a press conference following the shooting, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed that several rounds were fired before Thompson was struck in the back and right calf.

The investigation has yet to determine a motive for the attack. However, Thompson’s wife, Paulette, revealed that he had been receiving threats before the business trip. In a statement to NBC, Paulette explained that a lack of health coverage had spurred these threats, which had become increasingly violent in recent weeks.

Security footage shows the suspect fleeing the scene and last seen in Central Park. Currently, the suspect has not been apprehended.