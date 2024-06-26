Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – U.S. Surgeon General Murthy declares gun violence a public health emergency

DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared gun violence a public health emergency, emphasizing its profound impact on American communities and the need for a unified response. Murthy highlighted that gun violence affects all aspects of society, from physical and psychological trauma to broader community impacts.

Murthy’s statement aims to shift the discourse from a polarized gun control debate to a collective public health approach, recognizing the role of responsible gun ownership while advocating for evidence-based policies and interventions. The Surgeon General stressed the importance of addressing root causes and systemic issues, such as structural racism, that exacerbate gun violence in marginalized communities.

