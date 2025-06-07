NATIONAL NEWS – U.S. farmers fear China’s retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. will bankrupt farms

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Farmers across the U.S. began 2025 hoping to make a small margin of profit and limit high costs. However, many farmers are now challenged with losing the largest export market for many of their crops after China’s retaliatory tariffs. Caleb Ragland, who serves as president of the American Soybean Association said, “There’s just not any margin for error in the current farm economy.” Many soybean and sorghum farmers have no particular reason to worry, because most of those crops have been exported to China.”

China has also purchased a lot of American corn, beef, chicken, and other crops as part of spending $24.65 billion on U.S. agricultural products last year. Now with China slapping 34% tariffs on all American products farmers are suffering.